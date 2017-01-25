Meet Allison Schroeder, the Oscar-nominated writer of ‘Hidden Figures’

“Sometimes you feel all alone,” Schroeder admits. “You come out of a meeting and something sexist has been said to you — ‘That movie will never be made with that female lead.’ And you think: How am I ever gonna get another job? When you hear other women having the same experiences it makes you feel like, ‘Well, I’m gonna keep going and we’re gonna fight this system.’ We don’t need to say, ‘Well, I guess I’ll just do a YouTube show.’ It’s like, no, say you want to run a network show. That’s OK. You can do it. Don’t shy away from that.”