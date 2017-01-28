James McAvoy on playing 23 character in ‘Split’

McAvoy did Filth because of the “ artistic way “ it approached someone with a mental condition — stylised, rather than gritty social realism. Split, however, takes it even further out of the realm of reality, and McAvoy talks of the malevolent emerging alter in the film, dubbed the Beast, in genre terms. “He’s a badass, a really cool bad guy,” he says, likening him to supervillain origin stories. “It’s the crux of every single superhero and supervillain: something really bad happened to me when I was young and it turned me into Batman. Or the Joker. That’s all this film is. I think that’s cool. I hope nobody who lives with DID is offended by this film. I hope they wouldn’t be.” Some might. There’s valid criticism that making violent villains out of people with such disorders, such as Psycho’s Norman Bates or Misery’s Annie Wilkes, is harmful and stigmatising. Undoubtedly, these depictions exploit a condition in the service of thrills and spills, though Split showcases a variety of identities across the board, and all of Kevin’s alters are multifaceted, even within themselves. Genre aside, Shyamalan pondered what could happen if someone with DID could unlock potential and possibly even change their body chemistry. He took psychology courses which discussed the condition when he was a student at New York University, and, he says, has been fascinated since.