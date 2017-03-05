Huma Qureshi on her big break in ‘Viceroy’s House’

Qureshi enlisted the help of her character’s real-life counterpart, Jaya Thadani, an interpreter to Lord Mountbatten, who was close to Gandhi and regaled her with stories about how he smelt displeasingly of coconuts — apparently due to his love of a coconut oil massage. More seriously, though, Qureshi is keen to emphasise the continued relevance of the story of Partition. “It happened 70 years ago, but we haven’t really learnt anything. Every few years we keep making the same mistakes again and not learning from history,” she says. “It’s important to tell this story to show there is no point to dividing people or criminalising a particular community. It is just going to create more bloodshed and violence. There are so many Right-wing governments coming up all over the world which are dividing people with hate politics and an ‘us versus them’ mentality. It is really scary.”

It may not be a surprise that she is flexing political muscle. Qureshi's first visit to Britain was with the British Council for Beyond Borders in an initiative called Connecting Futures as a teenager. It organised young people from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to become involved in UK-based community projects and workshops. "From a very young age, being a Muslim living in India, a majority Hindi country, you just couldn't afford not to be aware of the world around you. I'm grateful for the education I had." That began with Backstreet Boys, which she listened to as a girl. She grew up in New Delhi with four brothers — three older, one younger — in a strictly Muslim household. Her father owns a restaurant, where three of her brothers work, and was vehemently opposed to her acting career. "My dad was very hard-working and thought I'd do something academic. As a girl, there are so many things that you are not allowed to do but that are OK for your brothers to. I was always the rebellious one saying, 'Why can't I do this? I must do that.' I was always pushing them." She studied history at Delhi University, where she dabbled in theatre and found her calling. By her early twenties she'd moved to Mumbai to pursue the dream. As well as battling family resistance, she has adeptly elbowed her way into an industry that runs off nepotism. And unlike some of her Bollywood contemporaries, who churn out multiple films every year, Qureshi is ultra-picky with scripts. "Everything doesn't have to change the world but it should have something to say," she says. If Qureshi seems a headstrong, confident and whip-smart, she is not immune to the relentless pressure on appearance that comes with being a Bollywood star. "It's so easy to become a commodity, like you are not a person. You're supposed to subscribe to an acceptable standard of beauty but God knows what that standard is. It sure as hell doesn't exist. I find the people who are most successful are not perfect, and that is what makes them interesting. I'd rather be interesting than perfect." She is certainly that. Don't miss it Viceroy's House releases in the UAE on March 9.

