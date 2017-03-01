How ‘Moonlight’ pulled off the Oscar upset of a lifetime

Moonlight had won at the Writers Guild Awards and the Globes and (unlike La La Land) been nominated for best ensemble by the Screen Actors Guild. But it broke all the rules that help predict Oscar winners. There are factors that may have played a role, like the revamped film academy, which added 683 new members in June to help diversify its ranks. And the best-picture category, unlike the other categories, uses a preferential ballot to select the winner, a ranking method adopted in 2009 when the category increased from five movies to as many as 10. It’s a system that rewards films with broad support, not necessarily the most No 1 votes.