How ‘Manchester by the Sea’ was made

“I lost all my money and got into serious debt,” he says now. “I had always bet on myself and it had always turned out all right in the end, and this for a long time didn’t look like it was gonna turn out well at all. There was definitely a victory to be gathered from the ashes, but there were a lot of ashes first.”

In 2011, however, came a lifeline. Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski (best known as Jim in the The Office’s US version) and his friend Matt Damon came up with the germ of the idea for Manchester By The Sea and went to Lonergan to help write the script. Damon intended to direct and star but scheduling conflicts got in the way; eventually Damon told Lonergan he should direct it himself. The actor has since said that one of the reasons he did so was because he and others were worried about Lonergan, and wanted to get him writing and earning money again. “Yeah, well,” says Lonergan, not entirely on board with that perspective. “I know he was worried about me, and I was glad, I had had a hard time. But I also wrote a play in 2009 [The Starry Messenger] and I wrote and directed a play in 2011/12 [Medieval Play]. I did need money because I was pretty badly in debt at the time. This was not a hugely high-paying job,” he says of Manchester By The Sea, “but I really liked the idea for the story and I wouldn’t have done it otherwise.” Searing portrait With Damon unable to star in the film, Lonergan cast Affleck, whose performance as Lee is a searing portrait of a man who’s willingly closed himself off. His relationship with Patrick is a tender, twisting one, a unique bond that pushes against Lee’s determination to keep the world at bay. Yet Lonergan keeps it grounded: there’s no Hollywood ending here, no easy tidying up of life’s mess. His stories offer not easy resolutions but they do offer catharsis. Michelle Williams, who plays Lee’s ex-wife Randi, has said that Lonergan himself was crying on set after some of the heavier scenes. At screenings of the film, people have told him it has given them relief. “They’ll say, ‘This is very similar to what happened to my father,’ or, ‘We went through this,’” says Lonergan. “I approached the subject with a certain amount of trepidation because it is so much more serious than anything I’ve had to live through, and I wanted to be respectful of the material; even though it’s imaginary, it’s not imaginary to some people. So I’ve been very gratified when people who have endured something like this have felt good about the film.” Why does he think it’s reached out to them? “Without being immodest, what I think works for people is it is at least an attempt at being truthful. It doesn’t pretend that you can get over something like this [tragedy]. It’s not riddled with lies, like so much of the sentimental [expletive] that you see in films and television. There’s a vast experience of people that really suffer and don’t know what to do with it. There’s something refreshing and sustaining about [seeing that reflected in film] because you don’t feel like you’re alone.” For all its misery, though, Manchester By The Sea isn’t merely a gloom-watch. It’s raw and real and at points almost unbearable; some of the moments between Affleck and Michelle Williams are likely to give you a minor breakdown. But the film is also uplifting. As we wrap up our interview, Lonergan says he wants to emphasise that the film’s not “just a dirge, because nobody needs to watch that. Lee’s having a hard time getting through his life but he’s still very funny.” Really, the film is about the endurance of the human spirit, the pleasure of other people’s company and, crucially, moving forward. “The idea, I hope, is we’re all in this together,” says Lonergan of Lee and Patrick’s bond and how they navigate their way through loss. “It’s one thing to stay in a hole by yourself, but once someone else gets in the hole with you, you have to deal with them and it’s a good thing.” He sighs, mocking himself from getting heavy again, and laughs: “Well, I’m glad we solved all that.” Don’t miss it! Manchester By The Sea releases in the UAE on February 23. More from Features Syrian films bring tears, smiles to Berlin fest

Baftas: ‘La La Land’ wins in night of diversity

The 10 best Batman actors ever

‘Lego Batman Movie’: 6 reasons to watch it









