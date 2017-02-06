How ‘Lego Batman Movie’ left Will Arnett ‘spent’

In The Lego Batman Movie, the character’s loneliness is a focus for a lot of the film’s humour.

“He is a billionaire and he’s handsome and he has got this great house and he’s got all these great gadgets — why is he so upset?,” Arnett said. “And it really made us laugh, we were thinking: ‘What is it about his life that he feels is incomplete, we should get into that.’”