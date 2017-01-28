How ‘Jackie’, the film, was made

The definitive on-screen Kennedy? I’m not sure that we’ve seen it. In fact, what’s notable about the key Kennedy-themed pictures is that these are the ones that elect to leave the president in the background, or off-camera altogether. Shot back in the early 70s, Executive Action kicked off a vibrant sub-genre of films that probed the conspiracy theories behind Dallas, effectively reframing the president as the body in the library, a mystery to be solved. Riding on its heels came the likes of The Parallax View (which was only implicitly about Kennedy), Winter Kills (ditto) and Ruby (a biopic of the man who shot the man who shot the president). The gold standard, of course, remains Oliver Stone’s 1991 epic JFK , an expertly managed piece of historical hogwash; the equivalent of a paranoiac screaming about the government inside a shopping mall. “The achievement of [JFK] is not that it answers the mystery of the Kennedy assassination, because it does not,” wrote Roger Ebert at the time. “Its achievement is that it tries to marshal the anger which ever since 1963 has been gnawing away on some dark shelf of the national psyche.”

But the cultural response has taken less clamorous forms, too. The late 1980s, for instance, saw a rash of coming-of-age dramas that used Dallas as their touchstone (presumably the result of baby boomers who had now grown up and were keen to either produce or consume films about their own adolescence). This was the era which gave us Mermaids, Shag, Coupe de Ville and Dirty Dancing. All of them set in the summer of 1963; a period of innocence, before the autumn. Challenges of the role How to explain the absence of JFK in the best JFK movies? Maybe it’s because the man himself was such a consummate performer - so dashing, so telegenic, so at ease on the screen - that any paid actor risks coming across as a cheap impressionist; some melting waxwork or malfunctioning robot. Maybe it’s because no Kennedy movie, however potent, can match the sheer horrific wattage of that Super-8 footage from Dealey Plaza. The novelist Don DeLillo was perhaps only half-joking when he nominated Abraham Zapruder as the single most important filmmaker of the 20th century. Alternatively, the answer might have something to do with Jackie Kennedy’s analogy to King Arthur and Camelot. The legend, in other words, is more powerful than the man. Or to put it more crudely, JFK (at least in cultural terms) is worth more dead than alive. Which brings us back to Jackie, brilliantly directed by the Chilean film-maker Pablo Larrain, where the former First Lady is shown reeling through the drama in blood-stained pink Chanel, almost radioactive with fury and grief. It was Jackie, we learn, who devised every stage-managed detail of her husband’s funeral; Jackie who took control of the message to safeguard his legacy. “I’m just trying to get the truth,” Theodore White (Billy Crudup) tells her at one stage. “But I’ll settle for a story that’s believable.” This, by and large, is what she gave him. In her youth, Jackie Kennedy once said that her great ambition was to be “the art director of the 20th century”. Before her marriage, she worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Times-Herald, interviewing the likes of Richard Nixon and reporting on the coronation of Elizabeth II. In later life, she took jobs at Viking Press and Doubleday, where she helped edit Michael Jackson’s 1988 autobiography, Moonwalk. But her greatest achievement came in those days after Dallas, when the queen of the White House abruptly made herself over as its architect and myth-maker, the equivalent of Guinevere sitting down to write Le Morte d’Arthur. “She wanted to take control of history,” presidential historian Stephen E Ambrose would later reflect. “And in many ways she managed to do so.” Looking back on the Life magazine interview, White would seek to downplay his own contribution. “I was her instrument in labelling the myth,” he admitted. “So the epitaph of the Kennedy administration became Camelot - a magic moment in American history when gallant men danced with beautiful women, when great deeds were done, when artists, writers and poets met at the White House and the barbarians beyond the walls were held back.” This, then, is the image that persists to this day. It is the standard by which all other presidencies continue to be judged (hence Tina Brown’s recent description of the Trump family as “a Kardashian Camelot”). It almost doesn’t matter that the actual administration promised more than it delivered; that the president was a sickly playboy with a dotted line to organised crime; that historians typically rank Lyndon Johnson (Kennedy’s unglamorous successor) as a more effective chief executive. The Camelot myth has become part of the national consciousness, the means by which Americans make sense of themselves and the world they live in. Or as Mrs Kennedy ruefully puts it near the end of the film: “People like to believe in fairy tales.” Don’t miss it Jackie releases in the UAE on February 2. More from Features Oscars say Trump ban ‘extremely troubling’

