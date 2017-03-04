Doha’s Qumra brings in the film experts

“Identifying and supporting emerging and established talents from across the world is one of our central commitments in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. While providing the platform for new cinematic voices, we are also looking to build a culture of universal storytelling with films that resonate across all cultures. We want to empower talented young people by helping them tide over the challenges they face in fulfilling their creative aspirations and encourage the creation of compelling content,” says Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO, DFI.