Ben Affleck talks high stakes with ‘Live By Night’

“That generated 30 stories about ‘Ben Affleck’s taking his time with Batman.’ Of course I am!” Affleck said incredulously. “You take your time with any movie. It’s no different than anything else but because it’s Batman and it has that level of attention on the Internet. What could be less newsworthy than a person saying they want to have a good script for their movie? We’re making the movie. We’re going ahead with it. We’re just working on the script to make it good. It’s like the most famous unmade movie in history.”

“We also want good actors. We want good stages,” he said. “It boggles the mind.” After the critical lashing of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, Affleck would have good reason to emphasize the script stage of his Batman film, which he calls an “exhilarating” challenge, “like jumping out of an airplane.” This week, the news emerged that he would not be directing the film at all, and will instead solely focus on the acting. He has written or co-written all his films except Argo, and, of course, first won an Oscar for penning Good Will Hunting with Matt Damon. Lehane, the celebrated crime noir novelist, said Affleck is orderly, “no-muss, no-fuss” in talking over the screenplays of Gone Girl and Live by Night — even if there were understandable delays. “I think he thought, ‘I’m just going to go direct this’ (after Argo) and then he got the offer to do Gone Girl,” Lehane said. “And then he was like, ‘OK, now I’m ready to direct this.’ And then he got the offer to do Batman. As he said to me at the time, in the grandest understatement, ‘A guy’s got to eat.’” The reviews for Live By Night haven’t been great, and it won’t reach the Oscar heights of Argo. But after the film’s first, more traditional crime-thriller chapter, it becomes a timely collision between diverging visions of America: multiculturalism squares off with the KKK and religious zealotry. “Some of those conflicts, it turns out, are still really relevant today,” Affleck said. “In fact, I had no idea a story about immigrants and the Klu Klux Klan and morality would feel so current today.” Whether or not Live by Night succeeds, Affleck is at peace with the undulations of his Hollywood career. “I do look at the careers of other directors, guys like John Huston, and see how they had big hits and big misses and lived big lives. That’s OK with me as a model,” Affleck said. “I don’t mind the high stakes gambling nature of this profession. If it’s a hit, you’re a hit, and if it’s a bomb, you’re a bomb. That’s just the way things go. There’s something uniquely American about that.” Don’t miss it Live By Night releases in the UAE on February 2. More from Features Jackie Chan’s ‘Kung Fu Yoga’: 10 things to know

Oscars say Trump ban ‘extremely troubling’

James McAvoy on playing 23 character in ‘Split’

What’s next for female directors after Sundance?









