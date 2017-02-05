Barry Jenkins and Damien Chazelle: Young and raring at the Oscars

“The thing I find most heartening is that they’re both cinephiles,” says Bailey. “They’ve watched a lot of movies, they grew up immersed in movies, and it shows. You can see the classic musicals — and not just Hollywood musicals but French musicals and films from all over the world — in La La Land. And you can see in Moonlight the influence, which Barry’s talked about, of Claire Denis, of Hou Hsiao-hsien, of Wong Kar-wai, of a lot of European and Asian cinema.”

Both Chazelle and Jenkins are now in that enviable position of being able to get just about anything they want made. But it’s less clear what kind of path Hollywood has to offer either. The last time a number of nascent filmmakers with such self-evident talent were breaking through — the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola — the independent film world was booming. But the landscape Jenkins and Chazelle find themselves in is far less hospitable to emerging auteurs. In a Hollywood where blockbusters are the de facto business, landing a franchise has been the trajectory of many young directors, from Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) to Ryan Coogler (Creed). Meanwhile, others like Lena Dunham and Steven Soderbergh have gravitated toward television for greater artist freedom. But La La Land and Moonlight are both, in their own way, big-screen arguments for the power of movies, whether to entertain or to create empathy. Unlike previous generations of filmmakers, Jenkins and Chazelle became directors at a time when the cultural sway of the big screen was waning. Their movies are each a kind of a response to those who would sound the death knell for film. “It’s not obvious why a lush, romantic musical — something intimate and beautiful and fragile — should be such a blockbuster, except that it is. And it’s moving people because Damien felt strongly about it,” says filmmaker Robb Moss, Chazelle’s film professor at Harvard. “Currently, success means something that’s branded. I think Damien is something else, something other than that. I think there’s a desire for something other than that. Whether that can withstand the market forces and our political system, I don’t know. I hope it does.” So don’t expect a comic-book movie from Chazelle, nor from Jenkins. Adele Romanski, friend of 15 years and producer of Moonlight, says the film originally stemmed from their mutual sense of dissatisfaction. But now, opportunity abounds. “It’s a moment of endless possibilities. I don’t think there’s a superhero movie in it for us, though never say never,” says Romanski. “However far we’ve advanced things with Moonlight, maybe we’ll see if we can move things a little further with the next thing. We’re not just creators of entertainment and escapism. I think we feel a responsibility to that.” Jenkins hasn’t yet announced his next project but he and Romanski have been developing a limited series based on Colson Whitehead’s novel The Underground Railroad. Chazelle is planning to next direct a Neil Armstrong biopic that will reteam him with La La Land star Ryan Gosling. Expected to begin shooting early this year, it’s Chazelle’s first film for a major studio, Universal. The project originated with Clint Eastwood, the oldest to ever win best director. More from Features ‘Lego Batman Movie’ left Will Arnett ‘spent’

