17 years of Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’: A look back

The first X-Men movie, while problematic, was also our first meeting with Jackman’s Wolverine and perhaps our generation’s first look at what a superhero movie could be. That iconic cage fight scene where we come face-to-face with Wolverine for the first time was enough to cement the actor in X-Men history, even if he looked nothing like his comic book counterpart. On revisiting the film, what stood out was how many rules this film broke: the movie begins, not by introducing us to the heroes, but by taking us straight to the back story of the villain; it espoused anti-nationalism and diversity values with conviction and sensitivity; and there was also a clever, hidden-in-plain sight “coming out” scene.