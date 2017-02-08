The Podcast Post: Why I listen to podcasts, and how you can too

Since podcasts travel with you wherever your phone goes, they are accessible almost all the time. The best time to listen to podcasts would be when you’re doing jobs that require little brain power. Activities such as cooking, commuting, showering, working out, walking the pets or even lunch breaks make suitable listening time for podcasts. The point is to enrich those moments of your time when you’re otherwise not doing much. I also make it a point to try and listen to podcasts right before I go to bed — a lot of them make for ideal bed-time stories and help take your mind away from stressful matters.