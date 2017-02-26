Podcast Post: Food shows for the hungry soul

The Sporkful

A recent trip down NPR’s bottomless podcast directory took me to The Sporkful. This delightful podcast looks beyond the cooks to focus on the podcast needs of the eaters. Beyond the realm of chefs, restaurants, and recipes, episodes of Sporkful have explored food resolutions, tipping at restaurants, food allergies and how to deal with them, among other topics. A good place to start would be their A Very Halal Valentine’s with Taz Ahmad episode, where “the co-host of Good Muslim Bad Muslim tells us how to share food without killing the romance, and why she wishes guys she dates would stop trying to out-Muslim her”.