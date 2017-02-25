5 Pakistanis who found fame via social media

Taher Shah is a Pakistani singer and music producer with a huge cult following. After his song Eye to Eye was released in 2013 on YouTube and Facebook, he became an overnight celebrity. He was described as, “Pakistan’s most spectacular internet celebrity”. The song went viral on social media, and a lot of people dedicated their covers to the singer. Last year, his new song Angel was released, causing what the BBC described a “social media frenzy”. The Twitter hashtag #TaherShah trended in Pakistan, India and the UK with the release. It became the number three trend in the world and number one in India and Pakistan.