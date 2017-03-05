Staying Fit: What you need to know to do obstacle races

The above words are telling, but they still don’t do an obstacle race experience justice. Because here, you will know who you truly are when you confront your fears. Every finish line you cross reveals a part of yourself you haven’t discovered before. Pain in places you never knew existed in you. And you build a stronger character from there. You break mental barriers with every rope climb, with every swing on the rings or monkey bars. With each daunting obstacle, whether fully submerging in ice or sprinting up a slippery slope, you learn to believe what YOU CAN achieve. It’s a race and you may not win first place, but you win in life. It’s a realisation that I, on behalf of all who dared and bested themselves, can attest to.

Now, it's your turn.










