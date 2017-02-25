Staying Fit: Sweating it out in the dark with Prama

I tried a Prana session with my friends and it had us sprinting, jumping, and testing our reflexes trying to catch the LED lights without looking like a confused yet enthusiastic cat. Lights flash seemingly at random on the floor and on the wall and you either have to step or hit wherever it lands. Not only does Prama promote speed and reaction, it’s a muscle endurance check as well. I remember clearly how my quadriceps (front thigh muscles) pumped during a certain squat and high-knee tuck combo. The circuit exercises are programmable through a touchscreen monitor so workout combinations can easily be mixed.

"Prama is unique because you can do it large groups or smaller groups. It works with all ages, all fitness intensity levels. You can be a beginner or you can be on the extreme end but it's great for everybody. Also, it's in the dark with these lights which makes for a fun atmosphere", Stokes adds. If you fancy some competition, there's also provision for head-to-head battles where your best performance and times are recorded and ranked with fellow Prama practitioners. It's one motivating factor that can get you back into working out sooner. I definitely recommend doing Prama with your friends or with a group. It's a unique concept of fitness that you can truly have fun with. Go get yours Prama by Pavigym sessions are available daily at different time slots for Dh75 per session. Bookings can be made on palm.healthclub@fairmont.com or by calling 04-4573330.










