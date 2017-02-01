Staying Fit: Aventura Nature Adventure Park review

Many things stood out to me. The initial wall climb to the top was the starting point and in the middle of that ascent I could already feel my knees trembling. The combination of the dizzying height and the fear of falling took over me. You know it’s safe as you are strapped to a harness but you can’t rely on that for comfort, at least not if you’re trying a ropes course for the first time, like me. Another one that still gets my palms sweaty just by thinking about it, is having to cross suspended log bridges. The steps hang individually from ropes on each end and they move in unexpected directions once you step on them. It must’ve taken me a good 8 minutes crossing one 10-12 metre long log bridge. What a shame! It was a bit hard, OK? But fun… that’s what I constantly told myself up there,

Close to the end of the Xtreme circuit, my arms and legs got a good workout. As I moved from one obstacle to the next and tried to balance my body, so I don’t embarrass myself and fall, I unnecessarily spent more energy than I had to. I guess I should do this one more time and see if I improve. There’s also the exhilarating 25-metre Tarzan jump and the scenic zip-line courses, which, in my opinion, will have crowds coming back for more. All in all, a thrilling experience and I’d recommend it to everyone. Whether you’re with family, with friends, or especially if you’re alone this Valentine’s Day, have a go at it. If you can’t connect with someone, connect with nature instead. Jokes aside, staying fit need not be confined inside a gym. The outdoors provide lots of challenging activities as well, and Aventura Nature Adventure Park is well worth your time and energy.









