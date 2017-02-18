Staying Fit: 3 things everyone should know about fitness

Aha! This is your sweet spot, isn’t it? Not doing anything at all! Well, at least you got one out of three. All right, seriously, you have to earn your rest, so listen up. Contrary to what most might think, you do not build muscle in the gym, you only stimulate growth. It’s when you rest that your body is able to recuperate, repair and build. People vary in recovery periods depending on their lifestyle and nutrition, but at least try to aim to sleep for eight hours. You know this. A good practice as well is not being dependent on alarm clocks. I know that, for many, it’s somewhat of a necessity especially during the work week, but really, consider getting rid of your alarm or use it sparingly because what it does is disrupt your natural body clock. Also, assign one or two rest days in between successive workouts. It’s easy getting hooked to training and forget to take a breather, but our bodies need to unwind too.

— Dwynn Ronald V. Trazo is a multi-award-winning visual journalist who has gone from fat to fit. He's an active advocate of fitness who firmly believes health is truly wealth, and is now a certified trainer.










