Is your toast killing you?

The Food Standards Agency says it is not clear exactly how much acrylamide can be tolerated by people, but it does believe that we are eating too much of it.

So it is advising people to make small changes to the way they cook and prepare food, including: Go for a golden yellow colour when toasting, frying, baking, or roasting starchy foods such as potatoes, bread and root vegetables Don’t keep raw potatoes in the fridge — store them in a cool, dark place above 6C instead Follow the cooking instructions carefully when heating oven chips, pizzas, roast potatoes and parsnips Eat a healthy, balanced diet that includes five portions of vegetables and fruit per day as well as starchy carbohydrates Research in animals has shown that the chemical is toxic to DNA and causes cancer — so scientists assume the same is true in people, although as yet there is no conclusive evidence. The possible effects of acrylamide exposure include an increased lifetime risk of cancer and effects on the nervous and reproductive systems. But whether or not acrylamide causes these effects in humans depends upon the level of exposure. Smoking exposes people to three to four times more acrylamide than non-smokers because the chemical is present in tobacco smoke. As well as advising the public, the Food Standards Agency is also working with industry to reduce acrylamide in processed food. And there has been some progress — between 2007 and 2015, it found evidence of an average 30 per cent reduction in acrylamide across all products in the UK. Steve Wearne, director of policy at the Food Standards Agency, said most people were not aware that acrylamide even existed. “We want our campaign to highlight the issue so that consumers know how to make the small changes that may reduce their acrylamide consumption whilst still eating plenty of starchy carbohydrates and vegetables as recommended in government healthy eating advice. “Although there is more to know about the true extent of the acrylamide risk, there is an important job for government, industry and others to do to help reduce acrylamide intake.” High-calorie crisps Emma Shields, health information officer from Cancer Research UK, acknowledges that acrylamide in food could be linked to cancer — but she says the link is not clear and consistent in humans. “To be on the safe side, people can reduce their exposure by following a normal healthy, balanced diet — which includes eating fewer high calorie foods like crisps, chips and biscuits, which are the major sources of acrylamide. “The UK Food Standards Agency also advises that people cook starchy foods like potatoes and bread to a golden yellow colour or lighter, as the time and temperature of cooking determine the amount of acrylamide produced.” She said there was many other well-established risk factors for cancer “like smoking, obesity and alcohol which all have a big impact on the number of cancer cases in the UK.” With inputs from BBC More from Health Making your New Year’s fitness resolutions work

