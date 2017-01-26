Halo Wars 2: New twists and tricks

Energy refills automatically over time, and destroying the energy pods which drop onto the map from time to, and collecting the energy inside, increases the rate at which this happens. And, as is always the case in RTS games, more resources mean more firepower, which you use to try and dominate the map.

It’s an enjoyable mode, even if it takes some getting used to. Expect to get soundly beaten in your first few games, especially if you’re matched against players who have a few games behind them and have started to develop a feel for what strategies and unit combinations work best. Here’s some tips: 1. The rock/paper/scissors system still applies, like in the original: vehicles beat infantry, air beats vehicles, and infantry beats air. There are, however, several exceptions, so be sure to study unit descriptions and abilities well. 2. Remember to actually pick up the energy after you destroy a drop pod — you don’t want it lying around for your opponent to pick up. 3. Stick to each leader’s default deck for the first few games. It’s fun to craft your own custom army, but without some experience, it’s easy to create a deck that looks awesome but is utterly useless on the battlefield. 4. Don’t forget about battle fatigue! Units that spawn anywhere other than your home base suffer health and damage penalties. Only call in units away from your base when absolutely necessary, and when you’re sure doing so will likely turn the tide of battle.









