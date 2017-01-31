Game Masters retrospective: Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn

The aforementioned freedom is combined with the imposition of certain strictures that are rare in modern RPGs. Quests can have time limits — if someone runs up to you and begs for help rescuing someone in distress, you have to go to their aid within a certain amount of in-game time. Contrast this with the approach taken by most other RPGs these days, which seem to forego any attempt at a real sense of in-game time; in these games you could have a little boy begging you to rescue his mother from a group of bandits, and if you were to then spend 40 years of in-game time improving your armouring skills and collecting wild mushrooms, you’ll still find the poor woman and the group of bandits dutifully waiting for you. Nobody, the child included, would of course have aged a day in all this time.

This is just one aspect that contributed to a sense of realness in BG2 that’s missing from a lot of later games, despite the dated technology behind it. It’s realness that comes not from trying to have the most photorealistic graphics, but from little details like the above one, details that make you feel as if you truly are inhabiting a real world and spending time with real people, however fantastical the setting or characters involved may be. The brilliant writing, in terms of both plot and characterisation, also plays a big role. This is the game that established BioWare’s reputation for great stories and character interaction, and it’s easy to see why. If you don’t already love Minsc and Boo, you soon will, trust me. So if it’s been a few years since you’ve played BG2, or if you’ve never experienced its brilliance, do yourself a favour and (re-)experience one of the best games ever made. Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is available on PC, Mac, Android and iOS.









