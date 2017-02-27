Game Masters: iRacing’s as real as it gets

Getting good at all of these is very hard, and I’m certainly not very good at any of them. But when it all comes together well enough for me to do reasonably well in a race, the sense of accomplishment is so much greater than what I can get from a game that puts fewer demands on me. Winning an iRacing race will always feel much more meaningful than crashing my way to the top of the podium in some other, less realistic game.

The scenario I wrote about at the start of this article was one that played out earlier this week as I made my return to iRacing after a long sabbatical. Spending so much time away from the game meant that my racecraft was quite rusty, especially when it came to driving in traffic. I was so cautious that I ended up losing six positions on the opening lap, but I did manage to win back some of them by the end of the race. It’s obvious that I’m going to have to do a lot of work to become a better racer, but I know it will be worth it in the end. There are few games that will reward hard work and perseverance as much as iRacing does, and this is why I recommend it to any and all fans of racing games who want to take their online racing experience to the next level. Platforms: Windows, OS X, Linux









