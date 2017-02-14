Game Masters: ‘Hitman: The Complete First Season’ review

Another tip: turn off most of the assists. The game does a brilliant job of introducing new players to its mechanics, but the player aids can make the game far too easy and eliminate the fun that comes from figuring things out for yourself. If this is your first Hitman experience, use the aids for the training mission, perhaps, but after that, turn off most of them and only return to them if you really get stuck. This shouldn’t happen too often, though; the world of Hitman can be a tough and dangerous place, but patience, planning and a keen eye are all you need to win the day.

To be honest, I haven’t had this much fun in a game since Titanfall 2, and that was my pick for best game of 2016. Whether this will be your first time donning a black suit and gloves, or you’re an old pro at picking locks and using a silenced pistol, Hitman: The Complete First Season is a must-play. Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Windows, Linux Rating: 9/10









