Why you have to try Social by Heinz Beck this Miele Dubai Restaurant Week

Once the Fagotelli arrives, we are warned by our server not to use a fork to eat this masterpiece. “Make sure you use a spoon and eat it in one bite” he tells us. The place has several ravioli-like pasta parcels. We comply. Once in your mouth, and you take the first bite, the Fagotelli Carbonara filling melts out. It is warm and delicious creamy carbonara sauce with flavours that are deliciously out of this world. We can’t help but pause after every single parcel to really savour the taste of this one of a kind dish.