Review: Firebird Diner’s Great American Road Trip

The first appetizer we shared was the Tuna Poke, a traditionally Hawaiian dish made of raw tuna, fresh avocado, sesame oil and some seaweed salad. We were starting with the South Western USA and what a pleasant way to begin. The flavours were distinctly fresh and tangy, but the sesame oil was the most prominent ingredient in the dish and really pulled all of the different elements together. Americans have always had a pallet for Asian cuisine, first Chinese and Japanese, now Thai, Korean and Filipino. It was only natural that Hawaiian cuisine, which is directly influenced by many of the aforementioned cultures to start making an appearance as well. The Tuna Poke is highly recommended.

The other appetizer we enjoyed has a lovely bit of history attached to it; a traditional New Orleans dish called the Po Boy. This sandwich has humble and scrappy origins. It is commonly found in most New Orleans food shops and is made up of fried shrimps in a bun of bread, topped with coleslaw. The Po Boy sandwich stems from the phrase “Poor Boy”. Back in the late 1920s when streetcar drivers went on strike, a local New Orleans eatery made inexpensive sandwiches with fried seafood for the unemployed workers, who were commonly referred to as poor boys. This version of the Po Boy was made with delicious golden fried shrimps, bunned in tasty buttery brioche bread. For our main course, we enjoyed the Nashville Hot Chicken, which was fried perfectly and had just enough of a kick of spice. We enjoyed it with a side of complementary buttermilk biscuits which worked together quite well. It was the epitome of comfort food in a high end environment. I was particularly excited about dessert. As a kid I always loved a nice Funnel cake. We had them all over North America whenever a country fair came into town. A funnel cake is a thick dough put through a funnel into a messy bundle of squiggly lines, then deep fried and topped with ice cream. The funnel cake at Firebird was an upgraded version of the fair funnel cake I was used to. The fried dough was topped with fresh berries and cream. Great way to end the meal. The servers were dressed in cowboy hats, Luau’s, 70s costumes and sombreros, which was slightly confusing, but their attitude and excitement of getting into character was rubbing off on the crowd, who were dancing to the music by the end of the night. The band was the highlight of the evening, singing modern interpretations of old classics. We really felt like we were taken back in time as the singer’s soft voice crooned old American favourites. More from Restaurants Miyako, Hyatt Regency food review

