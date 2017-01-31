Pai Thai’s Feast of Xahar review

My friend and I were thankful we skipped breakfast because we ended up ordering all the starters (they were too hard to pick from) — which included chicken satay, papaya salad, vegetable spring rolls, and sundried crispy beef. My favourite of the lot was the crispy beef, which wasn’t actually crispy but flavourful and meaty. The papaya salad was done superbly, with crunchy vegetables coated in a tangy but light sauce.