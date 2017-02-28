Miyako, Hyatt Regency food review

We call for the shabu shabu, a dish that originated in Osaka, and that’s fun to squabble over.

Our server first clears our plates of appetisers — which look a little too clean for comfort — and brings out a small stove, a plate of thinly sliced beef, and a plate with vegetables (cabbage, carrots, mushrooms) and tofu. As the water boils we must use our chopsticks to gently swish the raw food and cook it to our liking (a very brown well done for the meat; crunchy, thanks to a quick blanch, for the vegetables) before dipping it into a zingy wasabi sauce or sesame-based mush. The result is… a very quiet table.