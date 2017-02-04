Limo at Bab Al Qasr Abu Dhabi restaurant review

To start with there are no menus at this restaurant, instead you will find a trolley with a selection of food brought to your table that you can select from. But no need to worry, upon entry one of the staff will explain the concept of the restaurant to you over a traditional Peruvian drink.

There are generally three starters, four main courses and three deserts to choose from. The menu is created daily by the chef, based on what is available that day, so do not expect to have the exact same dish when you return. The food is bold and delicious but the portions are small and you may find yourself taking more than one portion of a dish from the trolley. A lot of thought and effort has gone into the presentation of each dish, which keeps guests excited about what their next dish could look like. The drink in a cocktail glass is actually pizza, the thinly cut vegetable starters are hung with clothes pegs, and the coal set on fire on your table that you barbecue your mini corn on a stick with actually has an octopus cooking in banana leaves underneath it. The menu is seafood and meat-based, so if you are a vegetarian it is best that you call the restaurant in advance so they can try and prepare something for you. The details What: Limo restaurant Cuisine: Peruvian Avg. price per person: Dh250 (Based on three starters, three main courses and two desserts) Credit Card: Yes Good for: Night out with friends Location: Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residence, Corniche Road, opposite Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Opening hours: 7pm-12am Phone number: 02-2053003 5 OTHER PERUVIAN RESTAURANTS TO TRY Coya The popular Peruvian restaurant at Dubai’s Four Seasons Resort in Jumeirah provides a truly memorable fine dining experience. From incredibly friendly staff to a long list of mouthwatering dishes, Coya has it all. In true Peruvian style, there is no shortage of seafood or meat dishes. You can try delicious scallop tacos, lamb chops with crushed aubergines or you can be adventurous and try the specials such as the ox heart with aji spicy sauce. If you happened to walk in without a reservation you may just be in luck and be able to get a seat at the Brassa Counter located in the main restaurant. From here you will get all the excitement of watching the skilful chef prepare the dishes cooked on the brassa grill and Josper oven. Bu! Trinity This stylish Latin American cuisine with Peruvian inspired dishes is one of the latest additions in Abu Dhabi’s dinning hotspots. Located in the heart of the capital, on the fourth floor of the World Trade Centre Mall, Bu is super lively, and of course offers plenty of delicious food. Using traditional grills and smoking ovens the best meat and seafood dishes can be found right here. To give a real feel of Latin America, there are even street food inspired dishes that you can choose from. Have a go at the empanadas and patacones. Mayta This cosy contemporary restaurant in DIFC is an outpost of one located in Peru, promising to provide a very authentic Peruvian experience. The menu is best tested if sharing. You can choose from a good mix of small and large plates, ceviches and tiraditos, as well as the classic favourites such as beef empanadas and chicken croquettes. Even the quinoa salad is a must try. Toro Toro Located in one of Dubai’s established favourite hot spots, Grosnover House in Dubai Marina, Toro Toro is a must try. Upon entry you are greeted by an impressive two-storey space; there’s a lounge bar and a more intimate dining space downstairs. The atmosphere is perfect for date nights or big gatherings. Everything looks delicious. The ceviche, fresh raw fish marinated in lemon or lime juice, is to die for and it is available in a number of different choices including salmon, tuna and mixed seafood. Other highlights from the smaller sharing plates are the Cachapas and the Lomo Saltado Empanada, pastry stuffed with sauteed beef tenderloin with avocado sauce. . The barbecued meats recommended for two people or more are the definition of good quality meat and are cooked to perfection. Garden This fun and hip restaurant located in JW Marriott Marquis Dubai makes you feel like you are sitting in Peru. The walls are decorated with Peruvian art, but in colourful cartoon style, and plenty of plants are placed around the room to make you feel like you are sitting in a garden. The menu may be short and sweet but it has everything that you would want to try from Peru. The cosy and casual atmosphere mixed with the delicious food can easily make you lose track of time and have you spend hours here. More from Restaurants Dim Sum night at Downtown Toko

