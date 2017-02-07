Level 43 Sky Lounge Sky-High Tea food review

But once you’re up at Level 43, the first thing that hits you before any of this is the sight. Thanks to its location, you have glorious uninterrupted views of the busy Shaikh Zayed Road below, Downtown Dubai, as well as the Arabian Gulf, including Dubai icons the Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab. The lounge is designed to take full advantage of the hotel’s location, giving visitors a 360 view. When reserving your table, ask for one with the Downtown Dubai view. You’re welcome.