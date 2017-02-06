Valentine’s Day brunch at Farriers

Dubai: For an early Valentine’s Day celebration, Farriers restaurant offers a Valentine’s Day Brunch on February 10. The buffet will cover international, Indian and Arabic cuisine together with Chinese and Japanese culinary creations.
The special decorated Valentine’s Day Brunch venue is all about interaction with the chefs, whether at the live cooking stations, the outdoor barbecue area or at the dedicated healthy juices station, where chefs create the couple’s preferred juices.
Price: Dh310 per person (includes soft beverages). Timings: February 10, 12:30pm onwards. Location: The Meydan Hotel. Contact 04 381 3111. Email: meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com