Learn to cook like a pro in Dubai

Learn innovative signature dishes from master chefs in a two-hour Dubai class

Staff Report
20:41 March 7, 2017
Sushi from Shiba restauran

Dubai: Do you know how to whip up sushi, sashimi and dimsums like a pro? A new cooking class at The Meydan Hotel might just be the challenge you are looking for.

The five-star hotel's Chinese and Japanese chefs will be introducing two of their innovative signature dishes to culinary apprentices during a two-hour class at Shiba restaurant.

The class with Japanese chef Masakazu Mikuriya and Chinese chef Bing Xia is available on the last Wednesday of every month and includes hands-on cooking with the chef, a branded apron, drinks and printed recipes. 

Timings: Every last Wednesday of the month, 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Price: Dh275. Telephone: 04 3813111. Email: meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com 

