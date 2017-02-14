Vikram Phadnis returns to Dubai with Araaish

Indian designer Vikram Phadnis is back with his pret collection at the 12th edition of Araaish on Saturday, February 18, at Al Yassat Ballroom, Roda Al Murooj Downtown Dubai. With over 25 years in the fashion industry, he is known to have dressed celebrities like Salman Khan, Naomi Campbell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.