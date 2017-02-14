UB40 with Ali Campbell to perform in Dubai

They are back. UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, will return to the Dubai Duty Free Stadium on March 30. The reggae band, an offshoot of the band UB40, will perform the original line-up’s repertoire of big hits including Red Red Wine and Falling in Love With You.
Currently travelling across the US on tour, the band, who recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also recently released their new album, Unplugged, featuring many of the UB40 classics recorded acoustically.
UB40’s initial line up lasted for 30 years from the band’s formation in 1978 until frontman Campbell’s departure from the band in 2008.
Since that time, two other founding members (Mickey Virtue and Astro) have also left the band, and the trio of Campbell, Virtue, and Astro have since formed UB40 Reunited. These three founding members are now embarking on a huge world tour, which the fans have been crying out for, playing all the hits and new tracks from the forthcoming album, which will be released later in 2014.
Tickets are priced Dh150 and available on 800tickets.com.