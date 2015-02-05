Things to do in UAE on March 9

Puccini’s sublime and evocative score will take you on a heart-stopping journey of love and loss, in bohemian Paris where Rudolfo, a penniless poet and Mimi, a seamstress are head over heels in love. But in a world of turmoil and poverty, their hopes and dreams may be crushed, at Dubai Opera. Tickets from Dh300, shows until Saturday. + dubaiopera.com

Basant and Holi Special Ten day celebration embracing the festivals of joy, special menu at Antique Bazar, Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai. A la Carte. available for lunch and dinner. Call 04-3977444 Holi Food Festival Celebrate the festival with family and friends at Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, Melia Hotel, daily 7pm to midnight, until Monday. Call 04-3868111 Dinner Time Story – Le Petit Chef A dining concept incorporating 3D projection mapping, with a six-course set menu and a thrilling show with a mini chef who accompanies you on a culinary adventure. At the World Trade Club, 33rd floor, Dubai World Trade Centre’s Shaikh Rashid Tower. Each evening offers two showings at 7pm and 9.30 pm. Dinner is priced at Dh450 per person. Until May 27. + dinnertimestory.com. Food, bites and beats Launch of foodie Thursdays, signature bites from eight of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek’s restaurants featuring live cooking stations, barbecue stations and a live band, at their outdoor pool terrace, 7pm. onwards. Call 04-2227171 Movies to Munch Last Exit is celebrating the Dubai Food Festival in retro style with a pop-up cinema, screening Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at 6pm, Ant Man at 8pm and The Martian at 10.30pm. lastexit.ae The Laughter Factory Matt Rees, mark Maeir and Angelo Tsarouchas, at Movenpick JBR , 9pm, today and tomorrow. Tickets Dh140, available at thelaughterfactory.com. Chef’s Orchestra Dubai Food Festival celebrations at BurJuman. The orchestra performs today and tomorrow at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. + burjuman.com Things to do in Al Ain Emirati Melodies featuring Fadel Al Mazrouie Qasr Al Muwaiji, the traditional fort will host performances that showcase the musical heritage of Al Ain region and UAE Voices, a choral singing group performance inspired by the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at 8pm. + qasralmuwaiji.ae More from Events Things to do in UAE on March 10

