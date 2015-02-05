Things to do in UAE on March 8

International Women’s Day campaign

Sand artist, Shayma al Mughairy, also known as the Queen of Sand perform’s in the main atrium, Deerfield’s Mall at 11am, 7pm and 8pm. Saraydan’s Turkish chef will show how to roll your own pide (pizza) and bake acma and simit bread at 11.30am. Tomorrow, a free nail polish, hand and feet reflexology, jewellery-making sessions and henna art for women, fom 5-10pm. Also, dancers showcase golden wings, Cuban, peacock and Latino dances on stage on the weekend.