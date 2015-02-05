Things to do in UAE on March 7

A story of love and immortality, the cultures of the Middle-East, the Balkan Peninsula and Anatolia come together for this fairy-tale performance. Comprising a team of 45 professional dancers, the presentation tells a story of the love between the Pasha, a high ranking Turkish lord and a beautiful, young maid. At Global Village, until April 2. Shows at 8.50pm and 10.25pm today. Park entry Dh15. + globalvillage.ae/pasha-dance-theater

Things to do in Abu Dhabi International Women’s Day campaign A free nail polish, hand and feet reflexology, jewellery-making sessions and henna art for women, at Deerfield’s Mall, fom 5-10pm today and on Thursday. Tomorrow, sand artist, Shayma al Mughairy, also known as the Queen of Sand perform’s in the main atrium at 7pm. Register for Just Between Us: An Inside Look at Bayn: The In-Between A public talk, as part of Wednesdays at the Warehouse series. This discussion will explore the conceptual underpinnings of the exhibition on show at Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, focussing on how transition and change have shaped the exhibition and the artworks chosen. At 6.30pm, registrations required. + warehouse421.ae Quiz Night Brainiac’s looking for some weekday fun, join the competition alongside disco beats from DJ Sugarfed, at Porter’s, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, 8pm. Happy hour from noon-9pm. Call 02-4439999 Open Mic Night Uptown performs a warm up set, then open mic begins at 8pm, at Jazz@Pizza Express, The Hub, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi. Dh99 for a bottomless glass of beverage from 7pm to midnight, house beverage Dh20 from 4-7pm. + pizzaexpressuae.com Things to do in Dubai So Chic Fashion Sale Designer items without the high price tag, today from 8am to 10pm and tomorrow 8am to 2pm, at Nikki Beach Dubai, Jumeirah 1. Caudalie, the French skin care and beauty brands will pamper girls and Benefit Cosmetics will also be a part of the event. DJ Sabbah plays a French playlist special. + sochic.ae Mazzika A weekly celebration of signature Arabic flair and French fun. The series continues with fusion music by Alexis Nohra and performances by Graciela Pischner. At Sass Cafe, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 8pm. Art @ The Junction A play revolving around the lives of three Mumbai-based friends – Akash, Feroze and Neil. When Feroze buys a piece of art, it has unexpected consequences on their 20-year-old friendship. Adapted and directed by Gautam Goenka, at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, 8pm. + thejunctiondubai.com Unlimited Pizza All-you-can-eat Italian pizza and get select beverages for Dh120, every Tuesday and Wednesday during March, at Ricetta, Four Points By Sheraton Bur Dubai. Call 04-3977444. Ladies Night Three free beverages for women as well as a promotion of three glam sliders for Dh50, at Delphine, The H Dubai, 7-11pm. Call 04-5018620. World Of Women Movie screenings A community for supporting women in arts, film and TV across the Middle East. Today’s programme includes screening and interactive discussions of Sonita about an an undocumented Afghan illegal immigrant living in the suburbs of Tehran, at 1pm, tickets from Dh45, at Vox Cinemas Mall of the Emirates. + wowmiddleeast.com Salsa/Latin party Salsa class from 8pm for beginners and at 9pm for intermediate, at Seville’s, Wafi City. Dh50 per person and includes a free class and beverage. Party starts at 9.45pm, free beverage for the first 50 women. Not Just For Ladies Retro love for both genders at the High Societe ladies night, men can get mixers for Dh10 from 10pm to midnight, while women get unlimited free beverages before midnight. At Societe Dubai, Marina Byblos Hotel. Call 050-6993191 Diva Ladies Nights DJs G2 and Nitz rock the dancefloor with the best music from Bollywood, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free beverages for women until 2am and free entry for women and couples. Call 056-2859555 Bad Habits Mid-week madness with crazy clowns, freaks, fireshows, sword swallowers and more, music by Scottie B, at Cirque Le Soir, The Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm. Fire In Her Eyes Ladies Night Ladies get four free beverages from 8pm to 12.30am. Happy hours from 5- 11pm. Music by Ron E Jaxx, 3GK and Liutik, at 360, Jumeirah beach Hotel. Call 055-5008518. + 360dubai.com Dubai Garden Glow Barbecue Fest Gather the whole family to enjoy a grilled feast with everything you need from grills and equipment to fresh meats and vegetables. At Dubai Garden Glow. Entry Dh60 per person, BBQ equipment is free, throughout March. + dubaigardenglow.com More from Events Tunde Baiyewu headlining Big Grill Fest in Dubai

