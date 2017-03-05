Things to do in UAE on March 6

A movement and community of like-minded people who are supporting women in the arts, film and TV across the Middle East. Today’s programme includes screening and interactive discussions of The Man Who Mends Women about Doctor Mukwege’s endless struggle to put an end to atrocities in Congo, at 6.45pm and Little Sparta, a documentary to symbolise the UAE’s armed forces, at 9.30pm, tickets from Dh45, at Vox Cinemas Mall of the Emirates. Also, for WOW registered members, workshop on skincare and movie screenings at Alserkal Avenue. Registration costs Dh100 for a month.

+ wowmiddleeast.com Things to do in Abu Dhabi Ciao Bella Ladies get three free beverages and discounted prices on the food menu, every Monday, at Frankie’s, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Call 02-6543238 Streets of India Experience the ambience of India and savour Indian street food with live-cooking stations serving dosa, samosas and chaats, tandoor station for bread and meat skewers, at Cafe Palmier, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, 7-11pm, daily until March 15. Also, ladies night at Market Kitchen, free beverages for the women while dining from 7-11pm, every Monday.Call 02-6742020 Ladies Night Dance to smooth beats from Beat Elite and DJ Sugarfed. Ladies get three free beverages from 9pm and happy hour until midnight for all, every Monday. At Porter’s, Grand Millennium Al Wahda. Call 02-4439999 Hola Ch!cas, Ladies Night Make Monday blues a thing of the past, live it up with five free beverages for women and 50 per cent off food, beats from resident DJ Liz Mugler, at Bu!, The World Trade Centre Mall, from 8pm. Call 02-6668066 Things to do in Dubai Concert for a Cause A classical piano performance by a Junna Iwasaki from Japan performing selected pieces of Beethoven, Chopin and others, at Madinat Theatre, Madinat Theatre, 7pm. Tickets from Dh150-Dh250.+ madinattheatre.com Once in Russia A night of intelligent humor and laughs featuring Irina Chesnokov, Alexander Ptashenchuk, Denis Dorokhov, Zaur Baytsaev, Maxim Kiselev, Timur Tanya, Igor Lastochkeen, Azamat Musagaliev, Olga Kartunkova, Stognienko Mikhail, at Music Hall, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. tickets from Dh200. + platinumlist.net Live Painting by Giselle Denis The Canadian artist has taken a performance painting residency at Raffles Dubai. She will be creating nature-inspired artworks live for guests in Raffles Salon, Solo Italian Restaurant & Bar, as well as Raffles Garden, providing an artistic twist to the weekly Friday brunch, until until March 17. Call 04 3248888. + raffles.com/dubai Jazz Dub A night filled with contemporary jazz, bop to artists like Dexter Gordon, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck. Happy hour from 5-8pm, Dh25 on selected drinks and 25 per cent off the dinner bill 8-11pm. At Cocktail Kitchen, JLT. Call 056-8280727 + cocktail-kitchen.com Ting-a-Ling Mondays Kick back and relax while enjoying a playlist of Jamaican reggae, dancehall and soca tunes with DJ Crown Prince, at Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, 9pm. Call 04-3544074 Quiz Night Quizzing and socialising all evening, quiz starts from 8pm, at Cook Hall, The Westin Dubai Habtoor City. Call 04-4355566. Yoga Sessions Free yoga sessions by Piloga Studio, twice a week – Monday at 7am and Wednesday at 7pm in the park at Marasi Business Bay. Feast of Delights Cooking lessons for children by chefs and food-experts at Ibn Battuta Mall, 4-7pm, until March 1 and from March 5-8. Live cooking shows from Thursday to Saturday, at 7.30pm. Free Yoga Kick-off your day by stretching, bending and breathing to a better you. Bring a mat, towel and water, yoga is free. Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 7am, at South Lawns, The Beach. First come, first served. thebeach.ae Monday Rendezvous The essence of good house music with DJ Taya Kruzz, at The Hobo Camp, Nassima Royal Hotel. Call 055-9270815. BIker’s Night Born to be wild, all bikers get 50 per cent off select beverages at Huddle, Citymax Bur Dubai. Every Monday from 8pm to midnight. Call 050-1007065 Ukama A group exhibition of Shona sculptures from Zimbabwe, at Showcase Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until March 9. + showcaseuae.com Things to do in Ajman Register for Desert Warrior Ajman Take on an adrenaline packed obstacle course at Al Zorah Marina, Ajman on March 24. Five kilometres race for adults and 1-2 kilometre race for juniors. Entry $97 (Dh400) for adults and from $32 (Dh120) for juniors. + desertwarrior challenge.com More from Events Things to do in UAE on March 8

