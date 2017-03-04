Things to do in UAE on March 5

The Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature 2017 art exhibition has displayed the talent of young people from around the UAE, curated by Dubai-based art teacher Judy Bishop. The exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall showcases 400 pieces of art by children from primary and secondary schools around the country, based on the festival theme – Journeys. Until March 11.

+ emirateslitfest.com Things to do in Abu Dhabi Desert Walk Discover the wildlife of the Empty Quarter during a desert walk organised by Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Liwa Desert. Offered daily during sunrise and sunset, priced at Dh130 per adult and Dh85 per child (1–11 years). Night walks and full moon walks are Dh190 per adult and Dh130 per child, plus taxes. Call 02-8862088. + anantara.com. Sushi Sundays Enjoy a selection of all-you-can-eat sushi buffet for Dh99, 7-11pm, at Aquarium, Yas Marina. Call 02-5650007 Killer Karaoke Sundays If you love singing and wish to try your voice on stage, this night is for you, at Stars ‘N’ Bars, Yas Marina, 10pm. Awards and extra prizes for the best singer and runner-up. + starsnbars.ae Brewers Night Check out the new burger selection on offer featuring kimchi beef burger, harissa-spiced lamb burger, mkmuffin, cod burger and more, at Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi. Burger, a beverage and a sundae for Dh100, every Sunday. Call 02-6742020 But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Art Community, 1988-2008 The spring exhibition survey’s the local artistic community, identified with a new culture of encouraging radical, formal and conceptual experimentation, at the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, until May 25. Call 02-6288000. + nyuad-artgallery.org Casting sessions Want to be a model? auditions are being held at level 1, Yas Mall, daily until March 11. The casting is open to all fashion enthusiasts in the age group of 10–21 years. + facebook.com/yasmallad Things to do in Dubai Spring-Summer Boutique 2017 The fashion and lifestyle exhibition feature’s a range of designer wear by designers from India, Pakistan, Egypt and the UAE, at The Royal Ballroom, Palace Downtown Dubai, 10am-7pm. Call 050-5081904 Register for Global Mentoring Walk In celebration of empowered women around the globe, like-minded leaders will participate in the global mentoring walk on March 11 at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, 7am. 137 walks will happen on the same day around the world to mark the occasion of International Women’s day. + eventbrite.com/global mentorship walk Register for Speedex Creative Mornings DIY String art, characterised by an arrangement of colored thread strung between points to form geometric patterns or representational designs. The two-hour workshopwill be conducted by Meredith Huston on March 15. Call 04-3391929 + speedextools.com Flavours of India Tesoro at Taj Dubai have launched the all-new thali lunch (set-menu), priced at Dh99 and available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Saturday to Thursday, 12.30-3.30pm. Call 04-4383100 Kids eat Free Sumo Sushi & Bento are offering one free kids meal for each adult purchasing an entree, on Sunday’s throughout March. + sumosushibento.com Gaggan Restaurant pop-up A gastronomic discovery with over fifteen courses from the Best of Gaggan tasting menu, at One &Only Royal Mirage. Dh825 per person and Dh1,275 paired with the sommelier’s selection. Call 056-9410606 NY NY Sundays Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.Call 04-3438411 provocateurdubai.com The List with 4Korners The official DJ of the Toronto Raptors headlines the urban night, supported by Tim Kay and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm. Call 050-2261662 Dubai Garden Glow Barbecue Fest Gather the whole family to enjoy a grilled feast with everything you need from grills and equipment to fresh meats and vegetables. At Dubai Garden Glow. Entry Dh60 per person, BBQ equipment is free, throughout March. + dubaigardenglow.com 411 Night Special DJ Bliss , Mr Shef Codes and DJ Flippside on the decks with the best of hip hop and RnB and some brand new tracks, at VIP Room, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888 Things to do in Sharjah Monte Carlo Circus Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts including magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets between Dh75-200. More from Events YouTube star Lilly Singh to perform in Dubai

Things to do in UAE on March 7

Every day is mum's day at Bab Al Shams

Things to do in UAE on March 6









