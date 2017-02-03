RedfestDXB Day 1 review: Sean Paul and Daya offer a fun evening

Our tickets got us to the Lounge, an elevated area that was designed to entertain. There was the Tips and Toes station that would ensure your hair was perfectly coiffed and nails immaculately painted between acts for the girls and for men, a massage counter (where at one point a rotund man rested his girth, and eyes; I think I heard a snore).

Food and drink were served aplenty, and as we settled down for some musical treats by American singer Daya, whose performance was energetic and engaging, the sky began a flirty drizzle. Paying it no heed, the singer played some covers such as Closer and ended her stint with a song off her own album, Still Look Pretty. She also had a message: love for all, no matter their religion, sexual orientation or colour of skin. Daya paved the way for a fun evening. Jamaican rapper Sean Paul got on stage (after a short on-the-spot contest by organisers that meant one lucky fan got to meet him), and he brought the party to Dubai with his trademark trippy singles. He started his gig with Get Busy and went through a portfolio of hits that evoked nostalgia — remember 2014’s Bailando, 2012’s Got 2 Luv U, 2002’s Like Glue and 2005’s Temperature? — and offered new beats Cheap Thrills and Rockabye. You could see the evolution of the artist at Redfest — often literally — as most songs were accompanied by their videos. Soon Dubai Amphitheatre had turned into a rainfest as water rushed the venue. But Sean Paul hardly batted an eye as he walked to the edge of the stage, getting the audience jumping, pumping their fists in the air in defiance. The vibe was infectious – and this was fortunate for swaying to the music kept our teeth from chattering. Joined by two sensual dancers who never missed a beat, Sean Paul brought the house down. When he left the stage about 40 minutes later, he left a vacuum. Fortunately, UAE resident Jude McCalister stepped in to fill the short time between acts. After her hip-hop filled song-and-dance number, G-Eazy sauntered onto the stage with a powerful message for Trump — no, it’s not PG enough for me to share the actual words, or song name — let’s just say, he raged against the new machine. He did some new material, but he saved his best numbers for last: first came I Mean it and then Me, Myself and I. Finally Thursday evening really took off — the rain had fizzled, the dancing shoes came out and DJ Dany Neville, armed with old club anthems, set out on his job for the evening: To turn Dubai Amphitheatre into the biggest club in the UAE. I think he succeeded. Don’t miss it! RedfestDXB is on tonight at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre with headliners Demi Lovato, Mike Posner and Tove Lo. For more visit redfestdxb.com. More from Events Ragheb Alama to perform in Dubai

