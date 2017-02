Indian rapper Raftaar (Swag Mera Desi, Instagram Love and Dhakkad) along with Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur (Tamanche Pe Disco, Whistle Baja) will headline the 12 Rang De Holi celebrations, to mark the Indian festival of colour at Wonderland Dubai on March 10 from 10am to 7pm. The trio will be joined by DJs Knox Artiste, Peri, Emwee and Tushar.