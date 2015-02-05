Quincy Jones’ Q’s bar signs Shelea as next act

Singer and pianist Shelea and her band have been booked as the next live act for Q’s, music icon Quincy Jones’ bar and lounge at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, from February 14 until April.
Having performed all over the world, Shelea was recently on tour with Stevie Wonder and has also sung for the former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House.
“After working with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan, you know one when you see one and Shelea is really one! She’s got the swing, pitch, and style, and is guaranteed to make you shake your bottom! Check. Her. Out!!” Jones said in a statement.
Shelea will be playing a range of music genres, from jazz to soul and R&B, from Monday to Friday.