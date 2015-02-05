Planning your wedding? Here’s what to do

“Go through images on the internet to finalise your personal ‘I like’ and ‘I don’t like’. It will be much easier for you to choose the model once you are in the shop and see thousands of dresses that may even look the same at first glance,” she says. “The main thing before you go and do your bridal shopping is that you have to define and clarify for yourself the style you want. Once you have made connection with your bridal consultant, trust her. She does this for [a] living and has already seen thousands of brides with your physical characteristics and she knows well which dress style will suit which body-shape, including your budget limits.”