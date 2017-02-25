New Order to make Middle East debut in Dubai

English rock band New Order will perform their first show in the Middle East at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on April 7.
Formed in 1980 out of the ashes of the much-revered Joy Division, the band evolved and inspired the Manchester music scene further by combining post-punk rock with synth-pop beats inspired by both electronic and dance music. Hits include True Faith, Bizarre Love Triangle, Regret and World in Motion (recorded with the England football team for the 1990 World Cup Finals) and are most famous for Blue Monday, which remains the best-selling 12-inch selling single of all time.
Dubai is the first stop on the New Order Easter Tour which will continue onto the USA and includes a concert at Radio City Music Hall, New York, and an appearance at the Coachella Festival in California, amongst others.
“New Order have always looked forward, both musically and culturally, so taking our tour to Dubai makes total sense to us. It’s been a long time coming, so we’re looking forward to exploring and playing to a new crowd,” said Bernard Sumner, lead singer and a founding member.
Tickets, starting at Dh349, are available on platinumlist.net.