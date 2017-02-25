New Order to make Middle East debut in Dubai

Formed in 1980 out of the ashes of the much-revered Joy Division, the band evolved and inspired the Manchester music scene further by combining post-punk rock with synth-pop beats inspired by both electronic and dance music. Hits include True Faith, Bizarre Love Triangle, Regret and World in Motion (recorded with the England football team for the 1990 World Cup Finals) and are most famous for Blue Monday, which remains the best-selling 12-inch selling single of all time.