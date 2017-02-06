‘Grease’ is coming to Dubai

“We are proud to bring our brand new production of Grease to Dubai. Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical provides a gripping snapshot of a country on the cusp of social change, all set to one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll scores ever written. Seen by nearly 50,000 people during its sold out run in Leicester, we couldn’t be more thrilled our super-cool greasers will continue to entertain audiences in Dubai,” said chief executive of Curve, Chris Stafford, and artistic director Nikolai Foster in a joint statement.