Gergely Bogyanyi returns to Dubai

The World Classical Music Series, founded in 2014 by the Dubai Concert Committee, has a full schedule for 2017. Their upcoming shows — all taking place at the Royal Ballroom — include Delphine Haidan, Philippe Bernold and Francois Chaplin on March 10; Quatuor Modigliani on April 7; Rodion Pogosov on May 5; Marlis Peterson on September 8; Seong Jin Cho on October 6; and Manuel Blanco on December 8.