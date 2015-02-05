Fatman Scoop takes Societe Dubai’s retro stage

Scoop rocked 2003 with his hit Be Faithful that heavily featured Faith Evans song Love Like This. The tune made it to number one in the UK and Irish music charts. He then released a new single in 2004 named It Takes Scoop, peaking at number 9 in the UK charts. More recently, Scoop was a contestant in the 2015 Celebrity Big Brother UK, representing the USA. He was the third housemate to be evicted on day 20.