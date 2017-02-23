Dubai Food Festival: The 17-course tasting menu

13. Trust Dubai’s malls to latch onto a good thing. Promos, contests, kids’ activities — even if you didn’t need another reason to head to a mall, think of it as a sort of intermediate course, particularly if contests are your bag. Boxpark is trying to appeal to both parents and kids, with the chance to win a holiday abroad and a workshop teaching the basics of growing vegetables at home. City Walk, meanwhile, is laying on a City Picnic over the fortnight, where shoppers can taste picnic bites from participating restaurants. Mall of Emirates wants shoppers to learn about world cooking to win prizes, while the contest at The Beach involves washing up. A Chinese food festival takes over Dragon Mart 2, while Ibn Battuta and Mercato malls are hosting food demos and performances (Pizza acrobats hit Mercato this weekend). Dubai Mall’s laying on roving musicians and a Chef’s Orchestra is taking to the stage at BurJuman. Check the mall websites for details.