Colour festival coming to Dubai

A ‘colour festival’, featuring DJs, food trucks, shopping, entertainment, and a kids arena will take place at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City on March 10.
The Aks Colour Carnival will run between 10am and 7pm, and will welcome up to 15,000 people. It will also celebrate Holi, a Hindu harvest festival celebrated with colours. DJ Gautam, DJ Beatz, DJ Manoj, DJ Nitesh, DJ Jeff, DJ Lemon and Dj Cowboy will provide the beats.
“We believe that a happy person is a generous person; what a better way than to celebrate this together [than] with vibrant colours and amazing music that immediately puts a smile on someones face,” said Bharat Harpalani, owner at Aks.
“We would like everyone to celebrate and enjoy this lively carnival atmosphere with amazing music, organic colors, food and shopping.“
Tickets, starting at Dh60, are available from platinumlist.net. Children below 16 may enter for free; kids below 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.