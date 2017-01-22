events

Catch ‘Cats’ at Dubai International Airport

Travellers can now experience the long-running musical as part of #musicDXB

Staff Report
15:40 January 22, 2017

Passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport will be treated to live performances of Cats the Musical as part of the live #musicDXB series.

Selected cast members from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s globally-renowned musical — currently running at Dubai Opera from until January 28 — will perform two shows for #musicDXB on January 24, at 1pm (B-Gates) and 2.15pm (A-Gates) inside the airport. Performers will include Joanna Ampil, who plays the iconic role of Grizabella.

Launched in November 2015 by Dubai Airports, the concert series #musicDXB has seen both rising regional stars and major international acts on the stage, performing for free for travellers: from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jack Pack, X-Factor Arabia winner Hamza Hawsawi and Australian soul singer Grace, who recorded her debut album with Quincy Jones.

All performances are streamed live on the Dubai Airports’ social media channels.

