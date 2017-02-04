Blue Man Group heading to Abu Dhabi

Yas Island is about to turn blue. The Blue Man Group, a stage show combining comedy, a rock concert and a dance party, will perform at the du Forum from April 18 to 22 as part of its world tour.
The group of men, all painted in blue, have taken their show to more than 20 countries via a number of Blue Man Group productions running concurrently. The UAE show will feature brand new content — new music, stories, custom instruments and technology, say organisers.
“When we first began creating performances centred on this innocent, curious character called Blue Man, we never dreamt where he would lead us. We are so honoured to be able to share our show with the people of UAE and beyond. We believe the Blue Man’s universal message of joyful exuberance and euphoric celebration resonates within all of us,” said co-founder Chris Wink.
Kayhan Khalili, events marketing director at UAE organisers Yak Events, added: It’s our privilege to work with the extraordinary production... It’s a magical experience filled with joy, passion and fun.”
Tickets, starting at Dh195, are available on platinumlist.net.